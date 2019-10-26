Women’s Soccer: VMI plays to scoreless draw with ETSU

Looking to finish the regular season strong at home, the VMI women’s soccer team earned a scoreless draw with visiting ETSU Friday night at Patchin Field.

Both teams had several chances in the second half and overtime periods to grab a goal but neither could find the back of the net. VMI (1-14-2, 0-7-1) finished with 18 total shots, including seven on frame, while the Bucs (5-9-4, 1-5-2) registered 16 shots that required seven saves by VMI keeper Sidney Swoope to maintain the score at zero apiece.

VMI nearly snuck away with a victory at the end of the second overtime period but several VMI shots sailed just wide of the net or were saved by ETSU goalie Tess Mrozek.

The Keydets and Bucs kept a conservative pace in the opening half with ETSU taking three shots to VMI’s five, then both squads heightened the energy in the second half to explode for 21 combined shots.

Julianne Knoblett, Sarah Anschutz and Whitney Edwards-Roberson all took three shots at the ETSU goal to lead VMI while Amber Risheg and Sam Franklin were both credited with a pair. Five others earned solo shots throughout the match.

ETSU’s Beatrice Abati led the Bucs with six shots during the match and Sydney Cavendar, Sarah Hill and Kendall King all had two apiece to pace the ETSU attack.

VMI keeper Swoope and ETSU goalie Tess Mrozek each had seven saves to earn their respective shutouts.

The Keydets return to action Sunday with a Senior Day matchup against Western Carolina to close the 2019 regular season at home. Kickoff is scheduled for a 2 p.m. start at Patchin Field.

