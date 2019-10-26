Women’s Soccer: #6 UVA posts shutout over #25 Virginia Tech

Published Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, 1:49 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

No. 6 UVA (13-1-1, 5-1-1 ACC) was credited with its 12th shutout in a 2-0 road win over No. 25 Virginia Tech (7-4-2, 1-4-1 ACC) on Friday night at Thompson Field.

The Cavaliers are unbeaten (10-0-5) in the last 15 meetings against the Hokies.

Virginia also picked up its fifth ACC-win, the most since 2006. The Cavaliers sit atop the Coastal Division with 16 points.

Third-year Nathaniel Crofts (Sheffield, England) was credited with the game-winner when he broke a scoreless tie in the 33rd minute with his third goal of the season. Crofts settled a cross-field pass from Daryl Dike (Edmond, Okla.) and went one-on-one with a Hokie defender before unleashing a bending shot into the upper right corner of the frame for the go-ahead score. Crofts has seven career goals, two of the have come against Virginia Tech.

In the 57th minute Crofts returned the favor and placed a through ball from the far side right to the foot of Dike who one-touched the ball into the wide open, right side of the net. Dike has three goals in two games this week and leads the Cavaliers with six tallies on the season.

Redshirt junior Colin Shutler (Middleburg, Va.) matched a season-high five saves and secured his 12th clean sheet of the year. He also moved into sole possession of sixth place on UVA’s career shutout list with his 20th shutout in just 30 career starts.

Virginia Tech out-shot Virginia, 11-10, only the second time this season an opponent has out-shot the Cavaliers.

Virginia will host its final regular season match of the season on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. The Cavaliers will celebrate its seniors with an on-field recognition prior to the contest.

Comments