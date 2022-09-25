Women’s Soccer: #2 UVA pulls away late, defeats Louisville, 2-0

Second-ranked UVA scored twice in the final 16 minutes of play to take a 2-0 victory over Louisville at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday.

Virginia (9-1-1, 2-1-0 ACC) broke things open off a free kick in the 74th minute. A foul about 25 yards out set up the chance for the Cavaliers and Alexis Theoret lined up for the kick on the right side of the box. She sent it over the wall and into the upper corner past the back post to put Virginia on the board.

It would be the first of two free kicks leading to a score for the Cavaliers.

The second goal came almost 10 minutes later. A foul set up another free kick for the ‘Hoos – this one on the Virginia side of the field near the circle. Talia Staude took the kick, driving it toward the box where it was flicked in by Haley Hopkins with a header to double the lead for the Cavaliers.

“We were happy to come away with the result today,” UVA coach Steve Swanson said. “It was not our best performance, but you have to credit Louisville for putting good pressure on us on the defensive side. We talked about how important set plays were going to be and they proved to be the difference coming from a great strike by Alexis (Theoret) and another good header from Haley (Hopkins).”

Virginia will go back on the road in ACC play when the Cavaliers take on No. 5 Duke in a 7 p.m. contest on Friday (Sept. 30). The game will be streamed on ACCNX from Koskinen Stadium.