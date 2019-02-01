Women’s Basketball: Virginia falls short at No. 18 Syracuse, 72-68

Published Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 9:57 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

UVA women’s basketballThe UVA women’s basketball team (8-13, 2-6 ACC) dropped a 72-68 game at No. 18 Syracuse (17-4, 6-2 ACC) on Thursday at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

Junior guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) had a double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Sophomore guard Brianna Tinsley (Madison, Va.) scored 19 points. Both totals matched their career highs. Tiana Mangakahia had a double-double with 16 points and 14 assists. Virginia shot 37.9 percent (22-of-58) while the Orange shot 42.2 percent (27-of-64). Virginia held a 39-37 advantage in rebounding.

The game had six ties and four lead changes in the first 15 minutes, but Syracuse closed out the first half on a 10-2 run to take a 35-30 lead into the break. The Cavaliers pulled to within two, 40-38, on a layup from senior forward Mone Jones (Durham, N.C.) with 7:11 remaining in the third quarter, but the Orange built back up an eight-point lead, 52-44, four minutes later.

The Cavaliers again chipped away at the deficit, pulling to within one on a pair of Willoughby free throws, but Mangakahia hit a three to put the Orange up 55-51 heading into the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers tied the game, 68-68, on a second-chance bucket by Willoughby with 1:28 remaining.

Syracuse retook the lead, 70-68, after drawing a foul on a putback attempt and making the subsequent free throws. After the Cavaliers missed a three on their next possession, the Orange made two free throws on the opposite end to take a 72-68 lead.

The Cavaliers took two three-point attempts in the final eight seconds, but missed both.

About Augusta Free Press

Augusta Free PressAugusta Free Press launched in 2002. The site serves as a portal into life in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia – in a region encompassing Augusta County, Albemarle County and Nelson County and the cities of Charlottesville, Staunton and Waynesboro, at the entrance to the Blue Ridge Parkway, Skyline Drive, Shenandoah National Park and the Appalachian Trail.

Marketing/Website Design | Books from AFP | Advertise | Subscribe


Comments