W&M Football: Three earn preseason All-America honors
Three William & Mary football standouts earned Phil Steele Preseason All-America honors.
Junior fullback Tyler Crist was selected to the second team, while senior defensive lineman Bill Murray and senior offensive lineman Mark Williamson were named to the third and fourth teams, respectively.
A two-time All-CAA selection at fullback, Crist enters his junior season as one of the nation’s top players at the position, his impact coming primarily as a blocker.
Murray garnered second-team all-conference accolades last season after leading the Tribe in sacks (4.5) and TFL (9.5), all of which came during conference play. Murray ranked tied for fourth nationally with three blocked kicks and has totaled six during his career.
Williamson was named to the All-CAA Third Team in 2018-2019, anchoring the Tribe’s offensive line from his left tackle spot and started all nine games in which he appeared in 2018.
