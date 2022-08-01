VMI’s Snyder, Soderholm named to Stats FCS Preseason All-America First Team
Stats Perform announced its FCS Preseason All-America Team on Monday, with VMI’s Stone Snyder and Robert Soderholm both earning first-team honors.
A two-time Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Snyder has been a finalist for the Buck Buchanan FCS Defensive Player of the Year award the last two seasons, and was named an All-American by five organizations, including Stats Perform, after the Fall 2021 campaign. This marks the third Preseason All-American honor this year for Snyder (Bluebloods, Athlon).
Soderholm has earned All-America recognition for three straight seasons, including two nods from Stats Perform. Earning Preseason All-SoCon First Team honors last week, the long snapper had a 100-percent success rate on his snaps for punts and field goals in the fall of 2021 en route to All-SoCon First Team honors in 2021.