VMI Swimming breaks four school records at Loyola Tri-Meet

The VMI swimming and diving teams broke four school records Friday at the Loyola University tri-meet to open the 2018-19 season. The Keydet men defeated American (173-124) but lost to Loyola (183-93), while the women were defeated by both schools (206-56 Loyola; 235-41 American).

Freshman Stephen Hopta finished second in the 1000-yard freestyle in 9:57.82 to set the school record. He also took second in the 200-yard backstroke in 1:55.43 and third in the 500-yard freestyle (4:54.52). Brady Gannon finished third in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.10 and Ryan Schmitz was fourth in the 100-yard freestyle.

Ryan Cooper placed third in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:17.10) and fourth in the 200-yard IM (2:03.35). Josh Reed, Jr. won the one-meter dive competition with a finals score of 185.33. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Gannon, Nick Palmieri, Jake Boulter and Schmitz took second in 1:28.35.

Freshman Sophie Svoboda broke three school records in her first collegiate meet to pace the women’s team. She set the program top marks in the 100-backstroke (59.36 – leading off the medley relay), the 200 backstroke (2:11.47) and the 100 butterfly (58.74).

Both teams are back in action Saturday, hosting Mount St. Mary’s University at noon.

