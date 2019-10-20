VMI rallies late, ultimately falls on road at Mercer, 34-27

VMI ran into a buzzsaw for three quarters, trailing Mercer before mounting a fourth-quarter rally that came up just short in a 34-27 loss.

Mercer (3-4, 2-2 SoCon) led 27-6 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Keydets (4-4, 3-2 SoCon) would make it interesting.

A 1-yard run by Alex Ramsey at the beginning of the fourth quarter would cut the margin to two scores, and Reece Udinski continued the building VMI comeback with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Colby Rider.

Mercer added a 56-yard touchdown run to their lead with three minutes left in the game to regain a two-touchdown deficit for VMI and secure the win. With one-minute remaining VMI’s Alex Ramsey scored his second touchdown of the game to put the game within one score.

A Tyray Devezin 56-yard TD run would push the gap back to 34-20 with 3:01 to go.

Alex Ramsey capped an 11-play, 69-yard drive with a 1-yard run with 56 seconds left.

A VMI onside kick attempt was recovered by the Bears, who were able to run out the clock.

“I think the Mercer Bears did a heck of a job executing,” VMI head coach Scott Wachenheim said. “They found a way to make one more play than we did, so hats off to Bobby Lamb and Mercer. I thought our kids did a good job taking care of the football, and there were zero turnovers in the game. Our kickoff coverage team did a good job covering against the number one kick return unit in FCS. We never said die, and we fought to the bitter end.”

Playing in a steady, pouring rain, Udinski broke the FCS record of consecutive passes without an interception held by Jimmy Blanchard of Portland State in 1999 with 344 consecutive passes without a pick.

Udinski finished his record-setting day with a 26-of-46 passing effort for 263 yards and one touchdown.

Ramsey gained 125 yards on the ground against the Bears and now has four 100-yard rushing games this season.

Ramsey scored his 17th rushing touchdown for the season, tying the school mark set by Thomas Haskins in 1995.

VMI has a bye next week before hosting Western Carolina for their sixth conference game of the season on Nov. 2.

Kickoff will have a 1:30 p.m. start at Foster Stadium and will be aired on ESPN+.

