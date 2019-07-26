VMI Football releases preseason practice schedule
VMI Football will start 2019 preseason practice on Friday, August 2 with a workout scheduled for the morning at Fiorini Field, the team’s recently resurfaced turf practice facility located behind Foster Stadium.
The entire 2019 preseason practice schedule can be found below noted. Schedule is subject to change. Check back on www.vmikeydets.com for updates.
VMI opens the 2019 football season August 31 at Marshall with kickoff slated at 6:30 pm Eastern time.
2019 VMI Football Fall Camp Practice Schedule
All practices at Fiorini Field unless noted.
- Friday, August 2 – 9:15 a.m.
- Saturday, August 3 – 9:15 a.m.
- Sunday, August 4 – 9:15 a.m.
- Monday, August 5 – 9:15 a.m.
- Tuesday, August 6 – 9:15 a.m.
- Thursday, August 8 – 9:15 a.m.
- Friday, August 9 – 9:15 a.m.
- Saturday, August 10 – 9:15 a.m. (Scrimmage – Foster Stadium)
- Monday, August 12 – 9:15 a.m.
- Tuesday, August 13 – 9:15 a.m.
- Wednesday, August 14 – 9:15 a.m.
- Thursday, August 15 – 9:15 a.m.
- Friday, August 16 – 9:15 a.m. (Scrimmage – Foster Stadium)
- Saturday, August 17 – 9:15 a.m.
- Monday, August 19 – 9:15 a.m.
- Tuesday, August 20 – 9:15 a.m.
- Wednesday, August 21 – 9:15 a.m.
- Thursday, August 22 – 9:15 a.m. (Foster Stadium)
- Friday, August 23 – 9:15 a.m.
- Saturday, August 24 – 9:00 a.m.
- Monday, August 26 – 4:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, August 28 – 4:00 p.m. (classes begin – regular game week practice schedule)
All practices open to the public.
