VMI Football: Marshall Roberts, Kyle Jolly join coaching staff

VMI football coach Scott Wachenheim today announced the addition of two new assistant coaches to the 2019 Keydets staff – Marshall Roberts as defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator and Kyle Jolly as offensive line coach.

Roberts comes to VMI from Liberty University where he was a senior veteran on Liberty’s coaching staff working with defensive backs since 2004 in addition to holding several other responsibilities during his tenure.

Jolly arrives from Concord University where he spent the past season as offensive line coach.

Roberts, who served under three Liberty football head coaches, was most recently the Flames defensive backs/corners coach from 2014-2018. In his 15-season tenure at Liberty, he also held the responsibilities of recruiting coordinator (2012-2014) and special teams coordinator (2009-2011).

Roberts helped the Flames win eight Big South titles and secure their first ever NCAA FCS Playoffs win in 2014. In 2017, Liberty transitioned to FBS level and after knocking off Baylor that season for one of the program’s biggest victories, the Flames posted six wins in 2018.

Roberts brings an array of football knowledge from all levels having previously worked with football programs from the NFL, NFL Europe, Canadian Football League, Arena Football League, collegiate, and high school ranks.

A four-year starter at cornerback and punt returner at Rutgers, Roberts finished his collegiate career as the Scarlet Knights’ all-time leader in career punt returns with 1,018 yards and 91 returns, averaging 11.1 yards per return. He later played professionally in the Arena Football League for four seasons and the 1993 season in the CFL for the Sacramento Gold Miners before wrapping up his pro playing career as defensive/return specialist with the Orlando Predators in 1994-95 and Albany Firebirds as a defensive specialist in 1996.

Roberts’ professional coaching stops include the Frankfurt Galaxy of NFL Europe in 2002 and as an intern with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the spring of 2002.

“It is exciting for me to be reunited with Coach Marshall Roberts,” said Wachenheim. “Marshall and I coached together for three years at Liberty University. Marshall is a true professional, exceptional teacher and positive role model. VMI is very fortunate to have him leading our secondary.”

Jolly served one season at Concord after serving as a graduate assistant coach on offense at Washington for two seasons (2016, 2017) and Old Dominion for three years where he also coached tight ends.

Before entering the coaching profession, Jolly, a 2009 University of North Carolina graduate, spent time in the NFL as a member of the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers organizations. He was with the Steelers in 2011 when they captured the AFC Championship and appeared in Super Bowl XLV.

As a three-year starter for the Tar Heels, Jolly started 38 consecutive games at left tackle and played against West Virginia University in the 2008 Meineke Car Care Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jolly was voted team captain for the Tar Heels in 2009 and received All-ACC honorable mention.

“I was very impressed with Kyle Jolly throughout the interview process,” said Wachenheim. “Kyle had an outstanding collegiate career at UNC and learned the tricks of the trade in the NFL. He has paid his dues as a graduate assistant coach. Moreover, Kyle has had the opportunity to be on the road recruiting and coach own room. Our offensive line will love the positive energy Coach Jolly brings.”

