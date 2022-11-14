VMI Basketball: VMI rallies from 14 down, but comes up short at Davidson, 75-71

VMI rallied from 14 down at the half to get within one in the final minute, but Davidson escaped with a 75-71 win over the Keydets on Sunday.

Down 38-24 at the break, VMI (1-2, 0-0) was within 71-68 when freshman guard Tony Felder grabbed a steal with 18 seconds on the clock to give the Keydets possession, and after a timeout, Davidson fouled Felder, who hit both free throws to get the margin to one at 71-70 with seven seconds left.

Davidson (3-0) went 4-of-4 at the line down the stretch to seal the victory.

VMI was able to get back into it by shooting 15-of-22 from the floor in the second half, including connecting on 4-of-7 from three-point range.

Felder had a season-high 22 points, while Taeshaud Jackson II contributed a season-high 16 points. Sean Conway finished with 15 points.

Davidson’s Foster Loyer led the Wildcats with 17 points for the day, while Grant Huffman contributed 15 to lead to the win.

“We had our chances to win at the end at one of the historically best college basketball programs in the country,” VMI coach Andrew Wilson said. “It was a one-possession game at the very end. I was very proud of my guys. There were three or four guys that wanted the ball at the end, and that’s the kind of stuff you want to see. I feel like we have the toughest basketball team in the country, and I can’t wait to get back to work this week.”

The Keydets have five days to prep for the Longwood Tournament, where they will face three opponents next weekend in Farmville. VMI takes on host Longwood Friday night, SIU Edwardsville Saturday night and Fairleigh Dickinson Sunday afternoon.