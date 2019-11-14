VMI Basketball travels to Red Wolves Classic

Published Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, 5:52 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VMI hits the road to Jonesboro, Ark., to participate in the Red Wolves Classic Nov. 14-17 with three games slated against host Arkansas State, Idaho, and UC Davis.

The team then finishes the event back home in Lexington with a date against Christendom College on Nov. 20.

The Keydets will be facing three of the four opponents in the Classic for the first time in program history.

It will be VMI’s second trip to Jonesboro in program history, as the Keydets participated in the 1966 Arkansas State Invitational taking on host Arkansas State and Kent State.

The four-game Classic marks the end of a busy stretch where VMI will be playing seven games over a 14-day stretch of November.

Related

Comments