VMI Basketball: Keydets to face Western Carolina at SoCon Tournament

VMI is the No. 8 seed and will face No. 9 seed Western Carolina in the opening round of next weekend’s Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Championship presented by General Shale at the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Keydets and Catamounts will face off on Friday, March 8 at 5 p.m. in the first round. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. VMI, WCU and The Citadel required a tiebreaker scenario to determine the seeding. The Keydets claimed the No. 8 spot given their season sweep over Western Carolina and splitting the series with The Citadel after Saturday’s big win.

No. 10 seed The Citadel will face No. 7 seed Samford Friday at 7:30 p.m. directly after VMI’s game with the Catamounts.

No. 24-ranked Wofford enters the tourney as the No. 1 seed after sweeping through league play with an unblemished 18-0 record in conference. The winner of VMI and Western Carolina will face the Terriers Saturday at noon.

2019 Ingles Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Championship presented by General Shale schedule

Friday, March 8 (ESPN+)

Game 1 – (8) VMI vs. (9) Western Carolina, 5 p.m.

Game 2 – (7) Samford vs. (10) The Citadel, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 (ESPN+/Nexstar)

Game 3 – (1) Wofford vs. Game 1 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 4 – (4) ETSU vs. (5) Chattanooga, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5 – (2) UNCG vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 6 – (3) Furman vs. (6) Mercer, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 (ESPN+/Nexstar)

Game 7 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8 – Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, March 11 (ESPN)

Championship game, 7 p.m.

