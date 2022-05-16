Virginia, Tennessee set to kick off 2023 football season in Nashville

The 30-plus-year Cold War between the football programs at Tennessee and Virginia caused by the mock trampling of an Elvis impersonator by the UVA Pep Band is finally over.

The Nashville Sports Council, in conjunction with Virginia and Tennessee, announced today that the Cavaliers and Volunteers will open their 2023 football seasons on Sept. 2 in the Music City at Nissan Stadium.

Game time and ticket information will be announced on a future date.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Vols and Cavaliers to Nashville on opening weekend of the 2023 college football season,” said Nashville Sports Council President and CEO Scott Ramsey. “Both programs have a place in Nashville Sports history, having both played in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. We look forward to hosting them along with their loyal fanbases and once again showcasing Nashville on a national stage.”

Virginia returns to Nissan Stadium for the first time since 2005 when the Cavaliers defeated Minnesota in the then Gaylord Hotels Music City Bowl presented by Bridgestone. Virginia won that game 34-31 on a late 39-yard field goal by Connor Hughes. Quarterback Marques Hagans, UVA’s current associate head coach and wide receivers coach, was the MVP of that contest. He passed for a career high 358 yards in the victory.

UVA’s most recent game in Nashville came during the 2018 season when the Cavaliers defeated Ohio, 45-31, in front of dozens. The Sept. 15 game was moved to Vanderbilt Stadium due to the threat of severe weather in the Charlottesville area from Hurricane Florence that ultimately did not materialize.

The game will mark the third time Tennessee has played in a regular season non-conference game at Nissan Stadium since taking on Bowling Green in 2015 and Wyoming in 2002. The Vols last played at Nissan Stadium in December during the 2021 TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

The game will mark the fifth time Virginia and Tennessee have played. The Volunteers own a 3-1 advantage in the series. The last meeting was a 23-22 victory by Tennessee at the 1991 USF&G Sugar Bowl.

Tennessee fans were outraged, and rightfully so. We all know that Elvis never really left the building.

Story by Chris Graham

