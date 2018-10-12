Virginia Tech cadets chosen to highlight the colors at the North Carolina game

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and the Virginia Tech football team continue their proud partnership to highlight the colors during the pre-game ceremony at every football game.

Three football players, chosen because of their performance in the last game or at practice, carry the American flag, the state flag, and the team’s spirit flag as they lead the team onto the field. They deliver the flags to cadets at the south end of the field.

The cadets, also selected based on their performance in the corps, render honor to the flags and carry them off the field. At home games three first-year cadets are selected, and one or two upper-class cadets travel with the team and receive the flags at away games.

Meyer, a junior majoring in computer science in the College of Engineering, was chosen for her ability to balance a demanding academic schedule with her corps activities. This semester, she is a squad leader, Air Force ROTC flight commander, on the performance staff for the Highty-Tighties, and member of the Signal Corps. She is in Air Force ROTC.

Karaszewska, a sophomore majoring in political science in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences, was chosen for being one of the most active people in her unit and for inspiring her peers to be involved in activities. She is the recipient of an Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Army ROTC.