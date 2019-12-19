VCU storms back, gets road win at Charleston, 76-71

Published Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, 10:34 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

VCU trailed by as many as 11, but a 13-3 run got the Rams back into it, and Havoc held Charleston to 27 percent shooting the second half in a 76-71 road victory Wednesday night.

Junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva led three VCU players in double figures with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Senior guard De’Riante Jenkins returned to his home state and supplied 16 points and four rebounds, and senior guard Marcus Evans added 16 for the Rams, including a key three that helped fuel the run that got VCU (9-2) back in it.

Charleston (5-6) briefly took a 55-54 lead on a three-pointer by Brevin Galloway, but VCU promptly embarked on a 12-0 blitz that included a pair of buckets each from Santos-Silva and Jenkins to push ahead 66-55 with 6:38 left.

The Rams would lead the rest of the way.

Related