UVA women’s basketball to hold Meet & Greet on Oct. 9

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The UVA women’s basketball team would like to invite fans to meet the student-athletes and coaching staff on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.

Additionally, the team’s practice, which runs from 2-5 p.m., will be open to the public.

The free post-practice Meet & Greet will take place on the floor of John Paul Jones Arena after the team’s practice. Free light refreshments will be available as well as a brief program, including a question and answer session with the coaches and student-athletes. Virginia’s director of athletics Carla Williams will also make an appearance.

Fans who wish to attend the event are asked to RSVP by 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 8 by emailing WBasketball@virginia.edu. Season ticket holders will be seated in a special section and do not need to RSVP if they have already done so.

Fans may park in the John Paul Jones garage and enter through the main entrance on the upper concourse. Doors for the event open at 1:45 p.m.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web