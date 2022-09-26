Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
uva o line still grading low this is going to be a season long problem
College FB/MBB

UVA O line still grading low: This is going to be a season-long problem

Chris Graham
Last updated:
uva offensive line
Photo courtesy UVA Athletics.

The UVA offensive line surrendered four sacks, though it did largely keep QB Brennan Armstrong upright in the Cavaliers’ 22-20 loss at Syracuse on Friday night.

Armstrong, per numbers from Pro Football Focus, was only under pressure on six dropbacks, and he completed the only pass attempt he had on those dropbacks, for a 4-yard TD pass to Lavel Davis Jr. on a fourth-and-goal in the fourth quarter.

BA was sacked on four of those dropbacks under pressure.

Of note: he scrambled on three clean-pocket dropbacks, creating pressure for himself on those.

The run game was able to produce 143 sack- and scramble-adjusted yards on the ground on 22 attempts, with the best success through the A gap – on 11 runs between the guards, Virginia gained 86 yards, with individual gains of 17, 14 and 13 among those.

Individual O line grades: Syracuse

  • C Jestus Johnson: 67.2 grade, 54 snaps
  • LG John Paul Flores: 64.4 grade, 71 snaps
  • RG Derek Devine: 63.7 grade, 71 snaps
  • LT Logan Taylor: 60.2 grade, 71 snaps
  • C Ty Furnish: 45.8 grade, 17 snaps
  • RT Jonathan Leech: 45.3 grade, 71 snaps

Overall grades for the line through four games

  • Richmond: 33.8 pass block, 65.4 run block
  • Illinois: 29.5 pass block, 48.4 run block
  • ODU: 68.9 pass block, 68.7 run block
  • Syracuse: 54.9 pass block, 66.6 run block

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

tyler reddick nascar

Tyler Reddick takes Texas: Elliott, Bell among playoff contenders who had rough rides
Staff/Wire
gas prices
, ,

Gas prices continue decline in Virginia, though prices push up nationally
Staff/Wire

Gas prices fellow another six cents per gallon this week in Virginia, the 15th straight week of decline, even as the national average ticked up three cents, according to GasBuddy.

constitution politics

Tom H. Hastings: Taking aim at the Second Amendment
Op/Eds

It is long past time to repeal the Second Amendment. Why?

augusta county

Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals agenda for Oct. 6 public hearings
Staff/Wire

NFL Week 4 Fixtures, Head-To-Head Stats and Money Line Betting
Andy Newton
Global crypto market cap-AugustFreePress.com
,

Global Crypto Market Cap Plunged by 57% Year-to-Date
Jastra Kranjec
Social media users in 2023-AugustaFreePress.com

4.9 billion People to Use Social Media in 2023; 61% of the World`s Population
Jastra Kranjec