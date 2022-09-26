UVA O line still grading low: This is going to be a season-long problem

The UVA offensive line surrendered four sacks, though it did largely keep QB Brennan Armstrong upright in the Cavaliers’ 22-20 loss at Syracuse on Friday night.

Armstrong, per numbers from Pro Football Focus, was only under pressure on six dropbacks, and he completed the only pass attempt he had on those dropbacks, for a 4-yard TD pass to Lavel Davis Jr. on a fourth-and-goal in the fourth quarter.

BA was sacked on four of those dropbacks under pressure.

Of note: he scrambled on three clean-pocket dropbacks, creating pressure for himself on those.

The run game was able to produce 143 sack- and scramble-adjusted yards on the ground on 22 attempts, with the best success through the A gap – on 11 runs between the guards, Virginia gained 86 yards, with individual gains of 17, 14 and 13 among those.

Individual O line grades: Syracuse

C Jestus Johnson: 67.2 grade, 54 snaps

67.2 grade, 54 snaps LG John Paul Flores: 64.4 grade, 71 snaps

64.4 grade, 71 snaps RG Derek Devine: 63.7 grade, 71 snaps

63.7 grade, 71 snaps LT Logan Taylor: 60.2 grade, 71 snaps

60.2 grade, 71 snaps C Ty Furnish: 45.8 grade, 17 snaps

45.8 grade, 17 snaps RT Jonathan Leech: 45.3 grade, 71 snaps

Overall grades for the line through four games