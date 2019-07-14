UVA Golf: Ford, Lillie, Smyth earn WGCA All-American Scholars honor

UVA junior Julia Ford (Shrewsbury, Mass.), sophomore Beth Lillie (Fullerton, Calif.) and freshman Riley Smyth (Cary, N.C.) have been named to the 2019 Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars team.

The criteria for selection to the team is to have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.5.

It marks the third consecutive year Ford has been honored by the WGCA and the second for Lillie. All three Cavaliers had previously been announced to the ACC Honor Roll.

Ford appeared in nine of UVA’s tournaments this season and posted a stroke average of 76.00, her best in three seasons at Virginia. She recorded her career-best finish (17th) at Michigan State’s Mary Fossum Invitational.

Lillie had previously been named to the All-ACC Academic team. She was second on the team with a 72.85 stroke average and also led the Cavaliers in scoring at five events. Lillie had five top-10 finishes during the season including her second consecutive fifth-place showing at the ACC Championships. She equaled her best tournament score with a 54-hole total of 4-under 212 at the Tar Heel Classic and shot 5-under 67 at the ACC Championships to match her career-best single-round effort.

Smyth broke into the UVA lineup in the spring and appeared in seven tournaments. She helped the Cavaliers to a 14th-place finish at the NCAA Championships, turning in the team’s third best individual performance at the national championships.

