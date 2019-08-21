UVA Football: Paint the Town Orange set for Sept. 5

Published Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, 12:42 pm

uva footballThe annual Paint the Town Orange Pep Rally, which has been held for more than three decades, will take place on Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Sprint Pavilion on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall starting at 8:30 p.m.

Virginia fans are encouraged to wear Orange and Blue on Sept. 5 to support Paint the Town Orange. The Virginia football team plays its first home game of the 2019 season on Friday, Sept. 6 at Scott Stadium against William & Mary. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

A special Thursday edition of Fridays After Five begins at 5 p.m. The UVA Marching Band and Spirit Squads will leave the Omni Hotel to march the Downtown Mall at approximately 7:45 p.m. They will enter the Pavilion at 8:30 p.m. and the Pep Rally will feature appearances by head football coach Bronco Mendenhall and members of the Virginia football team.

In addition, Cavman and the Cavalier spirit squads will host a free Meet and Greet event at the Virginia Discovery Museum from starting at 4 p.m.

Fans can save over 40 percent on tickets to the William & Mary game by clicking here and entering promo code PAINTTHETOWNORANGE.

 



