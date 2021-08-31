Two dead in high-speed crash in Augusta County

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred late Monday night at the intersection of Route 340/Stuarts Draft Highway and Kindig Road.

A 2013 Ford Focus ST was traveling south at a high rate of speed around 9:30 p.m. when it struck head-on a 2011 Honda Pilot that was turning left from the northbound lane of Route 340 onto Kindig Road.

The impact of the crash caused the Ford Focus to run off the road, strike an embankment and overturn several times.

Neither the adult male driver nor the adult male passenger of the Focus was wearing a safety belt, and both were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to Augusta Health, where he succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash. The passenger died at the scene.

The female driver of the Honda was transported to Augusta Health for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. State Police are looking into the possibility that the Ford Focus was racing another vehicle just prior to the crash happening. The other vehicle is described as a silver unknown make or model SUV.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or the crash is encouraged to contact state police at 434-352-7128 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.