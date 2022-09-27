TV, game time details announced for 24th (and possibly final) ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Broadcast networks and game times have been finalized for the 2022 Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the ACC announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The 24th and possibly final event, which consists of all 14 Big Ten teams against 14 ACC teams in a competition for the Commissioner’s Cup, is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28 through Wednesday, Nov. 30.

All 14 games will air on ESPN’s networks and be available to stream via the ESPN app.

Since the start of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in 1999, the ACC holds a 12-8-3 advantage in the event and is 144-121 in Challenge games.

2022 Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Monday, Nov. 28

Minnesota at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Pitt at Northwestern, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Syracuse at Illinois, 7 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Maryland at Louisville, 7 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Penn State at Clemson, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Wake Forest at Wisconsin, 9 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Georgia Tech at Iowa, 9 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Virginia at Michigan, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 30