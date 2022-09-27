Menu
tv game time details announced for 24th and possibly final acc big ten challenge
College FB/MBB

TV, game time details announced for 24th (and possibly final) ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Chris Graham
Last updated:

Big Ten/ACC ChallengeBroadcast networks and game times have been finalized for the 2022 Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the ACC announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The 24th and possibly final event, which consists of all 14 Big Ten teams against 14 ACC teams in a competition for the Commissioner’s Cup, is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28 through Wednesday, Nov. 30.

All 14 games will air on ESPN’s networks and be available to stream via the ESPN app.

Since the start of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in 1999, the ACC holds a 12-8-3 advantage in the event and is 144-121 in Challenge games.

2022 Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge 

Monday, Nov. 28

  • Minnesota at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN2
  • Pitt at Northwestern, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 29

  • Syracuse at Illinois, 7 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
  • Maryland at Louisville, 7 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
  • Penn State at Clemson, 7 p.m., ESPNU
  • Wake Forest at Wisconsin, 9 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
  • Georgia Tech at Iowa, 9 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
  • Virginia at Michigan, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 30

  • Ohio State at Duke, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
  • Purdue at Florida State, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
  • Rutgers at Miami, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
  • North Carolina at Indiana, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
  • Michigan State at Notre Dame, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
  • Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m., ESPNU

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

