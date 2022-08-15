Trey Murphy III to get a bigger role in New Orleans with return of Zion Williamson

Trey Murphy III with the finish at the rim. Photo courtesy Atlantic Coast Conference.

UVA hoops alum Trey Murphy III averaged 20 minutes per game in the New Orleans Pelicans’ first-round playoff loss to the Phoenix Suns in April, providing a nice three-and-D presence on the perimeter.

With the Pels expecting to get 2019 #1 overall pick Zion Williamson back for a full run in 2022-2023, TM3 should be a valuable piece for head coach Willie Green, providing spacing for Williamson and fellow Duke one-and-done Brandon Ingram to operate down low.

Murphy was 9-of-19 from three-point range in the playoffs, on the heels of a solid 10-game closing stretch to the regular season, in which he scored in double digits on five occasions, and averaged 9.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, shooting 42.2 percent (19-of-45) from three.

Murphy, a 2021 first-round pick, went for a career-high 32 points in a 142-120 loss to Charlotte in March, connecting on 12-of-20 from the floor and 7-of-12 from long-range.

This came after he had been sent down to the G-League for a six-game stint in which he averaged 23.0 points per game.

Murphy built on his nice finish to his NBA rookie season with a solid run in the Summer League, averaging 16.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, shooting 55.8 percent from the floor and 44.0 percent from three.

Murphy is a knockdown shooter, and should benefit when opponents try to double Williamson and Ingram in the post.


