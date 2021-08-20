Shenandoah National Park temporarily suspends fishing

Published Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, 3:10 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Shenandoah National Park’s streams and rivers are closed to fishing due to low stream flows and high water temperatures.

Despite the recent rainfall, streams and groundwater conditions have not recovered sufficiently.

Dry conditions have led to extremely low stream flows throughout the Park, including some river sections that are completely dry. Under low-flow conditions, high water temperatures occur with hot weather.

Low flows and high temperatures create extremely stressful conditions for fish, and dissolved oxygen can decline to fatal conditions. Some mortalities have been documented this month. The additional stress of angling during these conditions could harm the native brook trout populations. This closure is for all streams to including both open-to-harvest and catch-and-release waters.

While it is rare, the Park has occasionally closed fishing in the past in response to similar conditions.