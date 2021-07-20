Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for missing Charlottesville woman

Published Tuesday, Jul. 20, 2021, 11:13 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Shenandoah National Park personnel, along with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office, are conducting a search for a missing Charlottesville woman.

Julia Christine Devlin was last seen in Charlottesville on July 14. Her white Lexus sedan was found on Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park on July 17.

Devlin is 55 years old, 5’7”, 150 pounds and has dark blonde hair.

If anyone has seen Devlin or has any information about her disappearance, contact the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office at 434-972-4001.