first bank  

Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for missing Charlottesville woman

Augusta Free Press

Published Tuesday, Jul. 20, 2021, 11:13 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Shenandoah National ParkShenandoah National Park personnel, along with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office, are conducting a search for a missing Charlottesville woman.

Julia Christine Devlin was last seen in Charlottesville on July 14. Her white Lexus sedan was found on Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park on July 17.

Devlin is 55 years old, 5’7”, 150 pounds and has dark blonde hair.

If anyone has seen Devlin or has any information about her disappearance, contact the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office at 434-972-4001.


Augusta Health Augusta Free Press Kris McMackin CPA
augusta free press news
Augusta Free Press