scottsville man dead from injuries in multi vehicle crash in nelson county
Local

Scottsville man dead from injuries in multi-vehicle crash in Nelson County

News Desk
Last updated:
police
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

A Scottsville man died from injuries in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Route 151 and Route 6 in Nelson County on Thursday.

Virginia State Police responded to the 10:14 a.m. crash, which involved a 1998 Kenworth tractor-trailer that was traveling north on Route 151 when a 2012 BMW 5281, traveling west on Route 6, entered the intersection in front of the tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer, according to State Police, couldn’t avoid striking the BMW. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to run off the left side of the road. The tractor-trailer overturned and both vehicles struck several trees.

During the crash, debris struck a 2006 Honda Civic that was traveling south on Route 151.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Alex Matthew Otis Marston, 25, of New Market, was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the BMW, Alexandria S. Ward Jr. 66, of Scottsville, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Honda, Carabantes Jose Eli Gomez, 41, of Afton, was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

News Desk

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

