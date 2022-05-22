Schedule set for 2022 ACC Baseball Championship

Pairings and game times have been set for the 2022 ACC Baseball Championship, which gets underway Tuesday at Truist Field in Charlotte.

Virginia Tech (40-11 overall, 19-9 ACC) earned the No. 1 overall seed and will head up Pool A. The Hokies will be joined by eighth-seeded North Carolina (34-19, 15-15) and 12th-seeded Clemson (35-21, 13-16).

Louisville (38-16-1, 18-11-1) won the Atlantic Division for the fifth time and is the top seed in Pool B, along with No. 7 Georgia Tech (33-21, 15-15) and No. 11 Pitt (27-26, 13-16).

No. 3 Miami (39-16, 20-10) is joined in Pool C by No. 6 Wake Forest (39-16-1, 15-14-1) and No. 10 NC State (33-20, 14-15), while Pool D features No. 4 Notre Dame (33-13, 16-11), No. 5 Virginia (38-15, 17-13) and No. 9 Florida State (32-22, 15-15).

Each team in the four pools will play one game against each of the other two opponents in its pool Tuesday through Friday (May 24-27). The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, with the winners playing on Sunday in the ACC Championship Game.

If the teams are tied at the completion of pool play, the team with the highest seed in the respective pool will advance.

Game times Tuesday through Friday are set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday’s semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., while Sunday’s championship will begin at noon.

The tournament begins Tuesday with No. 7 Georgia Tech versus No. 11 Pitt at 11 a.m., followed by No. 6 Wake Forest versus No. 10 NC State at 3 p.m., and No. 8 North Carolina versus No. 12 Clemson at 7 p.m.

No. 2 Louisville versus No. 11 Pitt opens the day on Wednesday at 11 a.m., followed by No. 5 Virginia facing No. 9 Florida State at 3 p.m., and No. 3 Miami versus NC State at 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech and Louisville face off on Thursday at 11 a.m., followed by No. 4 Notre Dame versus Florida State at 3 p.m., and No. 1 Virginia Tech swinging into action against Clemson at 7 p.m.

The final day of pool play on Friday will be led off by Notre Dame versus Virginia at 11 a.m., followed by Miami versus Wake Forest at 3 p.m., and Virginia Tech versus North Carolina in the 7 p.m. nightcap.

The four pool winners will play on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with the winners advancing to the ACC Championship game on Sunday at noon.

Tickets are available by visiting CharlotteKnights.com or by calling the Knights Ticket Office at 704-274-8282.

Regional Sports Networks from across the conference footprint and across the nation will carry all 12 games on Tuesday through Friday. Saturday’s semifinals will be carried live on ACC Network, while Sunday’s noon championship game will be nationally televised by ESPN2. All games will also be available via ACC Network Extra.

Additionally, each game will air live on Sirius XM ACC Radio channel 371.

2022 ACC Baseball Championship Schedule

May 24-29 at Truist Field, Charlotte, N.C.

POOL A – #1 Virginia Tech, #8 North Carolina, #12 Clemson

POOL B – #2 Louisville, #7 Georgia Tech, #11 Pitt

POOL C – #3 Miami, #6 Wake Forest, #10 NC State

POOL D – #4 Notre Dame, #5 Virginia, #9 Florida State

Tuesday, May 24

No. 11 Pitt vs. No. 7 Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 10 NC State vs. No. 6 Wake Forest, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 12 Clemson vs. No. 8 North Carolina, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Wednesday, May 25

No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 11 Pitt, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 5 Virginia, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 3 Miami vs. No. 10 NC State, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Thursday, May 26

No. 7 Georgia Tech vs. No. 2 Louisville, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Florida State, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Clemson, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Friday, May 27

No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 6 Wake Forest vs. No. 3 Miami, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Saturday, May 28

Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (ACCN/ACCN Extra)

Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (ACCN/ACCN Extra)

Sunday, May 29

ACC Championship, Noon (ESPN2/ACCN Extra)

