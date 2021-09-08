RubberDucks take series opener from Squirrels, 5-1

Published Tuesday, Sep. 7, 2021, 10:55 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

After falling behind by four runs through the first two innings, the Richmond Flying Squirrels lost, 5-1, to the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (52-50) registered five total hits while leaving seven on the bases in their sixth straight loss against the RubberDucks (68-40) this season.

With two on and two out in the top of the first inning, Jonathan Engelmann punched a two-RBI single to left field and put Akron ahead, 2-0.Akron’s lead grew to 4-0 in the second inning when George Valera looped a two-RBI double to left off Richmond starter Michael Plassmeyer (Loss, 2-8). Plassmeyer finished the night with 3.0 innings of work, allowing four runs off five hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

After being held scoreless through the next four innings, Engelmann extended the Akron lead to 5-0 with a solo home run to start the eighth inning. Engelmann finished the night with three RBIs in a 2-for-4 performance.

Diego Rincones broke the shutout in the eighth inning with a solo home run to make it 5-1. It was Rincones’ 10th home run of the season. He is the sixth player to reach 10 or more homers for Richmond this year, which is the most in a season in team history.

Reliever Ryan Walker held the RubberDucks scoreless through 2.0 innings with a strikeout. Frank Rubio followed with 2.0 scoreless innings and set down six of the eight batters he faced.

Matt Seelinger allowed a triple and two walks in his appearance but struck out Bo Naylor to leave the bases loaded in the ninth inning.

Akron starter Logan Allen pitched 4.2 innings without allowing a run while striking out seven Flying Squirrels. Ben Krauth (Win, 2-1) held Richmond scoreless through 2.1 innings, allowing two baserunners.

The Flying Squirrels continue the series against the RubberDucks on Wednesday. Right-hander Akeel Morris (5-0, 4.23) will get the start for Richmond opposed by right-handed pitcher Peyton Battenfield (2-0, 1.69) for Akron. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Flying Squirrels celebrate RVA Night at The Diamond celebrating all things Richmond during the final Wednesday home game of the season presented by River City Roll. It is also Wine and K-9s with five-dollar glasses of wine from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.