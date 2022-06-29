PVCC president to deliver keynote address at Monticello naturalization ceremony
Monticello in Charlottesville is gearing up for its 60th annual Independence Day celebration and naturalization ceremony on July Fourth. The event also celebrates the 246th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.
More than 45 individuals will take the oath of citizenship at Monticello. Since 1963, more than 3,700 people from countries around the world have sworn their oath of citizenship at Monticello.
The keynote speaker is Frank Friedman, the president of Piedmont Virginia Community College.
“I am honored to be the speaker at the Monticello Independence Day Celebration and Naturalization Ceremony. I have attended this event many times and it is a beautiful and moving celebration,” Friedman said. “I hope my remarks on opportunity and obligation will focus all in attendance on what it means to be an American.”
Friedman holds a doctorate in educational psychology and a master’s degree in experimental psychology from Purdue University, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Muhlenberg College. He has served as a faculty member and an administrator in community colleges since 1977.
The free public ceremony begins at 9 a.m.
Parking and shuttle bus transportation will be provided from Piedmont Virginia Community College to Monticello.
For those that cannot attend in person, the ceremony will be streamed live online at www.monticello.org/july4.