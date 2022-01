Podcast: With win over Louisville, does Virginia have a chance at the Big Dance?

Chris Graham and Scott German break down Virginia’s 64-52 win over Louisville on Big Monday, and look ahead to what the ‘Hoos need to do to hear their name called on Selection Sunday.