Podcast: Incoming UVA hoops first-year Isaac McKneely

Augusta Free Press

Published Friday, Jun. 10, 2022, 5:14 pm

isaac mckneely
UVA hoops first-year Isaac McKneely. Photo by Chris Graham.

Incoming UVA hoops first-year Isaac McKneely joins “The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” to talk with Jerry and co-host Chris Graham.

McKneely recounts his senior year at Poca High School, which ended with the Dots winning a state championship, and McKneely being named the state player of the year.

He also talks about his pending arrival on Grounds next week, the start of summer school, getting to know his new teammates, and the prospects for the coming season.

