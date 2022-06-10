Podcast: Incoming UVA hoops first-year Isaac McKneely

Incoming UVA hoops first-year Isaac McKneely joins “The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” to talk with Jerry and co-host Chris Graham.

McKneely recounts his senior year at Poca High School, which ended with the Dots winning a state championship, and McKneely being named the state player of the year.

He also talks about his pending arrival on Grounds next week, the start of summer school, getting to know his new teammates, and the prospects for the coming season.

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora.

Like this: Like Loading...