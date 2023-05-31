Countries
Virginia

Youngkin postures for president with move to send National Guard troops to Texas

Chris Graham
(© Chirag Nagpal – Shutterstock)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, trying, and again failing, to look presidential, announced Wednesday that he is sending 100 Virginia National Guard troops to Texas.

A press release from Youngkin’s office says the deployment is a response to the request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to address “continued instability along the U.S. border with Mexico, including the increase in supply of illegal drugs and human trafficking.”

What this is really about, obviously, is Youngkin wanting to keep his pinky toe in the door of the 2024 Republican presidential race, though he has absolutely no chance of getting any traction in a race with former POTUS Donald Trump sucking up most of the oxygen, and the tiny bit that Trump isn’t getting going to culture warrior Ron DeSantis.

But here, let Youngkin put his presidential ambitions in his own words.

“The ongoing border crisis facing our nation has turned every state into a border state,” Youngkin said in a statement highlighted in the PR from his taxpayer-funded press office. “As leadership solutions at the federal level fall short, states are answering the call to secure our southern border, reduce the flow of fentanyl, combat human trafficking and address the humanitarian crisis. Following a briefing from Gov. Abbott last week, Virginia is joining other states to deliver on his request for additional assistance. Given the intensive resource demands on Texas, the dangers posed by the fentanyl crisis, and impact of the border crisis on criminal activity to the Commonwealth, Virginia will do its part to assist the State of Texas’ efforts with the coordinated deployment of Virginia National Guard soldiers to assist in key aspects of their mission.”

Scott Surovell, a Democrat who represents Northern Virginia in the State Senate, offered insightful armchair commentary on the announcement in a tweet.

“Youngkin for President has officially jumped the shark,” Surovell wrote. “Our VA National Guard troops shouldn’t be used to further presidential ambitions much less fight a MAGA culture war in Texas of all places – Never thought I would see my state so compromised.”

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

