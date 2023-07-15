Countries
newsworld snake day wildlife center of virginia say species is underappreciated
Culture, Virginia

World Snake Day: Wildlife Center of Virginia say species is underappreciated

Crystal Graham
Published date:
world snake day
Black racer snake patient, submitted photo

As the world celebrates snakes, well, maybe not all of us, on World Snake Day on Sunday, the Wildlife Center of Virginia aims to remind people that most snakes are underappreciated and misunderstood.

In Virginia, most snake species are naturally reclusive and avoid contact with humans whenever possible.

During the past 12 months, approximately 50 snakes have been admitted to the Wildlife Center of Virginia.

  • 1 Black Kingsnake
  • 8 Common Gartersnakes
  • 2 Cornsnakes
  • 1 Dekay’s Brownsnake
  • 1 Eastern Hog-nosed Snake
  • 3 Eastern Kingsnakes
  • 1 Eastern Milksnake
  • 28 Eastern Ratsnakes
  • 1 Northern Watersnake
  • 3 Ring-necked Snakes
  • 1 Copperhead

Based on the information provided by eye-witness rescuers and volunteer transporters, the three most common reasons these snakes were admitted to the Wildlife Center included:

  • Young or juvenile snakes failing to thrive on their own,
  • Vehicle collisions, and
  • Attacks from outdoor cats, dogs or other animals

The Wildlife Center of Virginia encourages families to use World Snake Day as an opportunity to learn more about native snakes and how to protect them.

For more information, visit www.wildlifecenter.org

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

