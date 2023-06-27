Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newswoodbridge man dies after two vehicle crash on i 95 in stafford county
Virginia

Woodbridge man dies after two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Stafford County

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
police
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

The driver of a BMW who was not wearing a seat belt died Monday after sustaining injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Stafford County.

A 2011 BMW sedan was traveling north on Interstate 95 in the left lane at a slow speed when it abruptly changed into the right lane. A southbound 2013 Chrysler sedan was unable to avoid rear-ending the BMW at 7:53 a.m. Monday morning at the 134-mile marker. The BMW collided with the Jersey wall.

A 36-year-old man from Woodbridge was driving the BMW and transported to Mary Washington Hospital. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The Chrysler was driven by a 52-year-old man from Stafford, who suffered minor injuries and was transported to Stafford Hospital. He was wearing a seat belt.

Virginia State Police will continue to investigate the crash.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Kaine, Warner secure $14.3M for Harrisonburg to make city safer for cyclists, pedestrians, drivers
2 Harrisonburg: Independence Day fireworks show set for Saturday, July 1
3 Richmond Flying Squirrels alums fueling San Francisco Giants playoff push
4 Harrisonburg Half Marathon receives certification from industry governing body
5 Kline’s to celebrate 80 years of ice cream with community party in Waynesboro

Latest News

road construction
Virginia

Traffic alert: Lane closures on Route 208 in Spotsylvania County necessary for pipe replacement

Rebecca Barnabi
internet search bar Google
Virginia

Virginia receives more than $1.4B to deploy affordable, reliable internet to residents

Rebecca Barnabi

In the Commonwealth, 364,156 homes and small businesses do not have access to high-speed Internet, but the federal government has a plan.

family flying kite
Virginia

VDOT: Tips to avoid congestion for Hampton Roads, Outer Banks, other parts of state

Crystal Graham

To keep travelers focused on the Fourth of July fun instead of traffic, the Virginia Department of Transportation will be suspending most highway work zones this holiday weekend.

police lights at night
Virginia

Virginia man dead in early Monday morning crash in Franklin County

Crystal Graham
Waterrock Knob cessna plane crash BRP
U.S./World

Plane wreckage removed for safety of National Park, Blue Ridge Parkway guests

Crystal Graham
U.S./World

Childcare isn’t a family issue: It’s an economic competitiveness issue

Chris Graham
public transportation
Virginia

Eleven Virginia public transit agencies awarded nearly $4.7M to replace vehicles

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy