Woodbridge man dies after two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Stafford County

The driver of a BMW who was not wearing a seat belt died Monday after sustaining injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Stafford County.

A 2011 BMW sedan was traveling north on Interstate 95 in the left lane at a slow speed when it abruptly changed into the right lane. A southbound 2013 Chrysler sedan was unable to avoid rear-ending the BMW at 7:53 a.m. Monday morning at the 134-mile marker. The BMW collided with the Jersey wall.

A 36-year-old man from Woodbridge was driving the BMW and transported to Mary Washington Hospital. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The Chrysler was driven by a 52-year-old man from Stafford, who suffered minor injuries and was transported to Stafford Hospital. He was wearing a seat belt.

Virginia State Police will continue to investigate the crash.