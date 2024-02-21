Women’s History Month: Root to Table hosts women in culinary, agriculture celebration

March is Women’s History Month and Root to Table will celebrate women in culinary and agriculture on Sunday, March 10 and Monday, March 11, 2024 in Charlottesville.

Participants are invited to “Journey Through Food” at Quirk Hotel in Charlottesville from 2 to 6 p.m. Hosted by Quirk Hotel’s Chef Chuck Adcock, participants will be introduced to 15 women who are chefs, beverage makers and farmers. Each woman will share her journey in the culinary and agricultural worlds.

Farmers’ products and beverages from their wineries will be available for tasting as chefs pair food and wine at six stations.

Items will also be available for purchase from local wineries and food artisans in the Quirk Art Gallery.

A post-event networking opportunity will be held at the four bars at Quirk Hotel.

“Salute to Women in Culinary and Agriculture Think Tank” will be held Monday, March 11, 2024, at the hotel from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Topics pertaining to women in culinary and agriculture will be explored, including “Challenges of starting your own Business” and “James Beard Women Leadership Program. Brunch will be included in the ticket price.