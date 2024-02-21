Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Women’s History Month: Root to Table hosts women in culinary, agriculture celebration
Arts & Culture, Local

Women’s History Month: Root to Table hosts women in culinary, agriculture celebration

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

March is Women’s History Month and Root to Table will celebrate women in culinary and agriculture on Sunday, March 10 and Monday, March 11, 2024 in Charlottesville.

Participants are invited to “Journey Through Food” at Quirk Hotel in Charlottesville from 2 to 6 p.m. Hosted by Quirk Hotel’s Chef Chuck Adcock, participants will be introduced to 15 women who are chefs, beverage makers and farmers. Each woman will share her journey in the culinary and agricultural worlds.

Farmers’ products and beverages from their wineries will be available for tasting as chefs pair food and wine at six stations.

Items will also be available for purchase from local wineries and food artisans in the Quirk Art Gallery.

A post-event networking opportunity will be held at the four bars at Quirk Hotel.

“Salute to Women in Culinary and Agriculture Think Tank” will be held Monday, March 11, 2024, at the hotel from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Topics pertaining to women in culinary and agriculture will be explored, including “Challenges of starting your own Business” and “James Beard Women Leadership Program. Brunch will be included in the ticket price.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia Republicans under fire for racist tweet targeting House Speaker Don Scott
2 Waynesboro students create ‘dynamic and inclusive space’ in new Black Student Union
3 Waynesboro Schools work to meet needs of students, including mental health
4 Youngkin, Trump trying to force MAGA agenda on contraceptives, abortion on Virginia
5 Listless Virginia pantsed by Virginia Tech in front of national TV audience

Latest News

business money
Local, Police

Winchester man convicted of defrauding Virginia Employment Commission, must pay $100K

Rebecca Barnabi
high school college student computer laptop
Local, Schools

Glitches, errors with college FAFSA form leads Mary Baldwin to open its doors for help

Crystal Graham

Students and families in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County are not alone in struggling with the 2024 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin on the clock to sign gun safety bills passed by both Virginia chambers

Crystal Graham

Lawmakers in Richmond have passed critical gun safety measures in the House and Senate. Now, it’s up to Virginia’s governor to sign off on the bills.

cyber bullying
Basketball, Football, Sports

Mailbag: What is it with UVA fans being such assholes after a loss?

Chris Graham
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Police, Virginia

Southwest Virginia man to face minimum 20 year prison sentence for drug trafficking crimes

Crystal Graham
house value increase graphic
Economy, Local

Augusta County real estate assessments are in the mail; how to appeal or apply for tax relief

Crystal Graham
child eating a pancake at maple festival
Arts & Culture, Virginia

Virginia is for maple lovers: Highland County festival returns for two weekends in March

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status