Woman killed after exiting vehicle on Interstate 95, struck by passing car

A Frederick, Md., woman was struck and killed after walking into the center travel lane of Interstate 95 at the 116 mile marker in Spotsylvania County on Sunday.

Crystal D. V. Durruty, 38, of Frederick, Md., died at the scene of the 11:07 p.m. accident, according to Virginia State Police.

It isn’t immediately clear why Durruty, who was a passenger in a sedan that stopped on the right shoulder of the interstate, exited the sedan and entered the travel lane.

A 2020 Kia Sorento traveling south on I-95 was unable to avoid a collision and immediately stopped at the scene.

The driver of the Kia, a 39-year-old male of Philadelphia, Pa., was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.