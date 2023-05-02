Countries
newswoman killed after exiting vehicle on interstate 95 struck by passing car
Virginia

Woman killed after exiting vehicle on Interstate 95, struck by passing car

Chris Graham
Published date:
interstate 95
(© kthx1138 – stock.adobe.com)

A Frederick, Md., woman was struck and killed after walking into the center travel lane of Interstate 95 at the 116 mile marker in Spotsylvania County on Sunday.

Crystal D. V. Durruty, 38, of Frederick, Md., died at the scene of the 11:07 p.m. accident, according to Virginia State Police.

It isn’t immediately clear why Durruty, who was a passenger in a sedan that stopped on the right shoulder of the interstate, exited the sedan and entered the travel lane.

A 2020 Kia Sorento traveling south on I-95 was unable to avoid a collision and immediately stopped at the scene.

The driver of the Kia, a 39-year-old male of Philadelphia, Pa., was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

