'We're going to be having a better presence': WNRN to broadcast on one stronger signal in Valley
Arts & Media, Local

‘We’re going to be having a better presence’: WNRN to broadcast on one stronger signal in Valley

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
radio car
(© Molostock – stock.adobe.com)

Listener-supported WNRN is giving back to radio fans with an expansion that will allow the station to offer a stronger signal.

“People still like to listen to the radio and we saw an opportunity,” said WNRN General Manager Mark Keefe, who has been with the radio station for nearly 10 years.

On December 2, 2023, WNRN began broadcasting throughout the Valley on one frequency.

However, for an undetermined time, other frequencies will remain available for listeners.

“We have had what are called translator signals for a long time,” Keefe said.

Translator signals have provided WNRN on separate frequencies for 15 years in Lexington, Staunton, Waynesboro and Harrisonburg.

“They’re not ideal because they’re not strong signals,” Keefe said. Listeners frequently would say: “I wish I could pick you up better.”

WNRN’s expansion will enable the radio station, headquartered in Charlottesville for 27 years, to better serve areas in the Valley.

Last week, WNRN began mentioning the expansion on air, which will be a gradual process of having one frequency on 94.3FM radio.

“We’re going to be having a better presence,” Keefe said.

WNRN will be able to better tell nonprofit stories and bring listeners everything else they have come to enjoy, but on one frequency.

“I think that’s the most important thing. Getting a strong, consistent signal to our people is our goal,” Keefe said.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

