The Waynesboro Police Department is asking residents for any potential video footage in the area of the 300 block of South Magnolia Avenue related to a larceny that occurred this week.

The incident occurred between 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to an alert sent to Ring customers on Thursday.

If anyone has video footage of suspicious activity or people in this area, you are asked to contact the WPD at (540) 942-6675,