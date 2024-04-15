Police: Waynesboro man dead after ATV accident on 5th Street on Saturday

A Waynesboro man is dead after an ATV accident on 5th Street on Saturday.

Luis E. DeJesus, 42, was transported to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville but did not survive.

The Waynesboro Police Department, Waynesboro Fire Department and Waynesboro First Aid Crew responded to the single-vehicle accident involving the ATV at 6:46 p.m.

DeJesus was driving the ATV westbound on the road when the accident occurred, according to police.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is still ongoing.