Waynesboro issues burn ban; effective until further notice

The City of Waynesboro has issued a ban on open burning effective Thursday, March 28, at 3 p.m. until further notice.

With the ongoing dry and windy conditions in the Central Shenandoah Valley, open burning is prohibited within the Waynesboro city limits.

This shall include any cooking fires with an open flame such as wood burning grills, outdoor fire pits and camp fires.

Enclosed charcoal grills, gas grills and pellet stoves are exempt from this ban.

A violation may result in the issuance of a notice of violation or summons.

Any questions may be directed to the City of Waynesboro Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office.

Windy conditions last week on Wednesday led to numerous wildfires in the region.