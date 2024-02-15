Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home $3.2M awarded to Virginia agencies to increase financial security of families in assisted housing
Economy, Virginia

$3.2M awarded to Virginia agencies to increase financial security of families in assisted housing

Crystal Graham
Published date:
(© Rawpixel.com – stock.adobe.com)

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced grant awards today aimed to help families achieve economic independence by providing financial resources.

Virginia received $3.2 million in assistance. Nationwide, HUD provided more than $128 million to 835 agencies.

Virginia Public Housing Agencies and Project Based Rental Assistance owners received $674,000 in 2023 Renewal and new Family Self Sufficiency, or FSS, program grants. Waynesboro and Harrisonburg apartment communities received assistance.

The FSS program is a voluntary initiative offered to families in HUD-assisted housing. Participants receive coaching, referrals to services and may establish a family escrow savings account.

“Financial literacy, job training and educational opportunities are some of the resources the FSS program connects HUD-assisted families to so that they have the chance to find employment and build assets,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “HUD remains committed to working with our local partners to empower residents and promote economic justice for all Americans.”

A FSS program coordinator provides coaching and develops local strategies to connect participating families with public and private resources. These resources aim to eliminate the need for welfare assistance and facilitate progress toward economic independence and self-sufficiency.

“The FSS program stands as a beacon of hope for families in HUD-assisted housing, offering more than just assistance; it provides a pathway to prosperity,” said HUD Regional Administrator Matthew Heckles. “With dedicated coaching, access to essential services and the establishment of family escrow savings accounts, participants are empowered to chart their course towards economic independence.”

The FSS program is the nation’s largest asset-building program for low-income families, funding more than 1,450 coordinators, who will serve nearly 70,000 residents in public, voucher and multifamily housing.

Unequal access to savings, negative or invisible credit history and low relative engagement in mainstream banking are national problems that especially impact renters and contribute to the racial wealth gap, according to HUD.

This leaves renters with a minimal safety net to draw from in times of unemployment or unanticipated expenses such as car repair or medical emergencies. This program helps to keep the unexpected from becoming larger financial problems through savings and support.

“Regardless of how much money one might make, where they live, whether or not they receive assistance, every person in this country deserves to have the sense of security for their families that comes with consistent saving,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Richard Monocchio. “We are thrilled to offer the benefits of the FSS program to more participants than ever before.”

Public Housing Agencies and Project Based Rental Assistance awards

  • Harrisonburg: Harris Garden Apartments, $122,568
  • Waynesboro: Parkway Village Apartments, $101,920
  • Front Royal: Royal Arms Community Partners, $101,066
  • Richmond: Midlothian Community Partners, $126,157
  • Accomack: Accomack-Northampton Regional Housing Authority, $106,078
  • Richmond: Virginia Housing Development Authority, $116,865

FSS renewal award recipients

Portsmouth Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority $445,527
Waynesboro Waynesboro Redevelopment and Housing Authority $222,208
Fairfax Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority $221,610
Roanoke City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority $198,450
Chesapeake Chesapeake Redevelopment and Housing Authority $185,115
Newport News Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority $176,449
Richmond Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority $141,156
Suffolk Suffolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority $140,484
Bristol Bristol Redevelopment and Housing Authority $122,568
Charlottesville Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority $122,568
Danville Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority $116,659
Franklin Franklin Redevelopment And Housing Authority $116,630
Fairhills Homes Limited Partnership $114,689
Richmond BC Sugar Maple LLC $114,187
Woodbridge Prince William County Housing and Community Development $112,557
Culpeper Belle Court Apartments LP $103,762
Leesburg County of Loudoun $94,329
Hopewell Hopewell Redevelopment and Housing Authority $92,700
Alexandria Alexandria Redevelopment And Housing Authority $89,838
Virginia Beach City of Virginia Beach Dept. of Housing & Neighborhood Prese $72,619
Harrisonburg Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority $66,150
Hampton Hampton Redevelopment and Housing Authority $60,452
Williamsburg James City County Office of Housing and Community Development $26,500

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 ‘Serious’ national security threat has Washington all abuzz: But what is the threat?
2 No safety net: Families desperate, experiencing homelessness in Waynesboro
3 CDC prepares to change isolation guidelines for Americans who test positive for COVID-19
4 Tony Bennett, in Pitt postgame presser slip, suggests his team might have ‘quit’
5 Pitt’s threes were falling: The offensive rebounds, though, they’re on Tony Bennett

Latest News

Economy, Local

Staunton: City to hold second community meeting March 5 on revitalization of West End

Rebecca Barnabi
young couple on beach
Health, Local

Sexually-transmitted infections on the rise; new Test and Go clinics will offer free testing

Crystal Graham

Beginning next week, the Harrisonburg Rockingham Health Department will make it easier for people to be tested for sexually-transmitted infections.

Joeseph Sande with Bear
Local, Police

Judge to decide fate of Virginia man who shot, killed neighbor’s service dog

Crystal Graham

A judge will decide the fate of an Augusta County man who pleaded no contest today to a felony charge of animal cruelty for shooting and killing a neighbor’s service dog, Buddy Bear.

opioid crisis
Health, Op-Eds, Politics

Letter: We must do more to address the opioid crisis

Contributors
ben cline
Op-Eds, Politics

ClineWatch: Another time-wasting stunt by Ben Cline and the GOP

Contributors
uva pitt
Basketball, Sports

Pitt’s threes were falling: The offensive rebounds, though, they’re on Tony Bennett

Chris Graham
dog with severe burns
Local, Police

Justice for Koi: Swoope man sentenced in case of dog with severe burns

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status