Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Waynesboro business provides retail, packaging supplies in Virginia Metalcrafters building
Economy, Local

Waynesboro business provides retail, packaging supplies in Virginia Metalcrafters building

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Blue Ridge Boxed & Loaded is in the Virginia Metalcrafters building in Waynesboro. Photos by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

Blake and Tasia Whilden began prepping products for sellers on Amazon in their Augusta County home, a business which grew into their garage and then required more space.

They acquired warehouse space in Waynesboro and continued raising their two young children.

In late February 2024, the couple’s business expanded into a brick-and-mortar store front. Blue Ridge Boxed & Loaded is in the Virginia Metalcrafters building, just down the hall from Happ Coffee, and next to where the Waynesboro Innovation Hub will open this year.

“A little bit of a relief,” Blake Whilden said at the Greater Augusta Chamber of Commerce’s ribbon cutting for the business Friday morning. He continues to work to get the word out about the new veteran-owned business. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 2005 to 2016. “Being down the hall from a construction zone is a little bit challenging.”

According to Blake Whilden, the couple wanted an opportunity to further serve their community and have a space to do so.

“So that’s why we decided to open up an actual retail store to be able to do that,” he said.

Expanding was easy, but the couple found naming their new business a challenge. They wanted the name to reflect all of the services they provide for customers.

Blue Ridge Prep Services continues to operate behind the retail space.

“Blue Ridge Boxed & Loaded is more a doing business as name so we kind of wanted something more public facing for the local community,” Blake Whilden said. The company boxes items but “we’re also loaded with retail items and packaging supplies.”

Customers are encouraged to let the Whildens know if they do not see a service or item they needed and the couple will find a way to help.

Blue Ridge Boxed & Loaded is at 1010 E. Main Street, Suite 104, Waynesboro. Hours are Mondays to Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Police: Interstate 64 standoff with Waynesboro shooting suspect ends after shots fired
2 Charlottesville reports first homicide of 2024; man shot dead Tuesday
3 Bomb threat at Albemarle County Planet Fitness; likely related to trans bathroom controversy
4 Expect one, maybe two impact transfers to be committing to Virginia in the next week
5 The Rock, who calls WWE fans ‘inbred,’ ‘crackheads,’ whines about political ‘division’

Latest News

interstate 81
Public Safety, Virginia

Three-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 results in death of Christiansburg man

Crystal Graham
interstate 81
Local

Traffic alert: I-81 improvements continue with overnight delays near Staunton starting Sunday

Rebecca Barnabi

Motorists can expect overnight delays on northbound and southbound I-81 near Staunton between mile marker 221 and 225 starting April 14.

road construction
Local, Public Safety

Waynesboro: North Delphine pavement replacement project begins April 22

Crystal Graham

The City of Waynesboro will begin the final phase of the North Delphine Avenue pavement replacement project on Monday, April 22.

home construction
Local, Public Safety

Police: Dobson Homes targeted senior citizens, embezzled $1.4M from customers

Crystal Graham
Shenandoah National Park
Virginia

Shenandoah National Park updating electrical; work to impact visitors, campgrounds

Crystal Graham
Economy, Local, Schools

‘Difficult at this point to tell what that means’: Waynesboro Schools’ state funding remains unclear

Rebecca Barnabi
arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Local, Public Safety

Charlottesville: Final suspect in custody related to March 5 shooting investigation

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status