Waynesboro business provides retail, packaging supplies in Virginia Metalcrafters building

Blake and Tasia Whilden began prepping products for sellers on Amazon in their Augusta County home, a business which grew into their garage and then required more space.

They acquired warehouse space in Waynesboro and continued raising their two young children.

In late February 2024, the couple’s business expanded into a brick-and-mortar store front. Blue Ridge Boxed & Loaded is in the Virginia Metalcrafters building, just down the hall from Happ Coffee, and next to where the Waynesboro Innovation Hub will open this year.

“A little bit of a relief,” Blake Whilden said at the Greater Augusta Chamber of Commerce’s ribbon cutting for the business Friday morning. He continues to work to get the word out about the new veteran-owned business. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 2005 to 2016. “Being down the hall from a construction zone is a little bit challenging.”

According to Blake Whilden, the couple wanted an opportunity to further serve their community and have a space to do so.

“So that’s why we decided to open up an actual retail store to be able to do that,” he said.

Expanding was easy, but the couple found naming their new business a challenge. They wanted the name to reflect all of the services they provide for customers.

Blue Ridge Prep Services continues to operate behind the retail space.

“Blue Ridge Boxed & Loaded is more a doing business as name so we kind of wanted something more public facing for the local community,” Blake Whilden said. The company boxes items but “we’re also loaded with retail items and packaging supplies.”

Customers are encouraged to let the Whildens know if they do not see a service or item they needed and the couple will find a way to help.

Blue Ridge Boxed & Loaded is at 1010 E. Main Street, Suite 104, Waynesboro. Hours are Mondays to Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.