Home WARM cold weather shelter sees 33 percent increase, likely fueled by housing crisis
Economy, Local

WARM cold weather shelter sees 33 percent increase, likely fueled by housing crisis

Crystal Graham
Published date:
homeless soup winter
(© alfa27 – stock.adobe.com)

The number of guests at the Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry cold weather shelter increased this winter by 33 percent over the previous season, likely, the organization said, due to the current housing crisis in the region.

The shelter, which operates at area churches and Augusta Expo in Fishersville, ran for 19 consecutive weeks and ended on March 31.

WARM served more than 200 unsheltered people during the season. In total, 203 adult men and women used the shelter with 4,057 stays at shelter sites in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro.

“The dramatic growth likely can be attributed to the ongoing affordable housing crisis that has existed in the country since the end of pandemic,” said Brian Edwards, WARM board chairperson and acting executive director.

Lydia Campbell, a community-based services manager who oversees the region’s Homeless Helpline, said there are 493 individuals experiencing “literal homelessness in our community, whether they are staying in an emergency shelter or a place not meant for human habitation.”

A point-in-time annual count of unhoused individuals in the SAW region was completed on Jan. 24. The official numbers have not been released.

Nine out of 10 guests served at the cold weather shelter have lived in the SAW region for 10 years or more displacing a myth that the unhoused population isn’t “from here.”

“Homelessness knows no zip code,” said Edwards. “Our unsheltered neighbors don’t consider themselves from Staunton, Augusta County or Waynesboro. Home is wherever they can find a place to stay.”

The cold weather shelter opened this season on Nov. 20, 2023. This is the ninth season that WARM has operated the shelter which runs Thanksgiving week to Easter Sunday.

Planning for the 2024-2025 cold weather shelter has already begun.

“WARM’s goal is to ensure that none of our neighbors should die cold and alone, ever,” said Edwards.

WARM extends gratitude to community

WARM is thankful to the community for pitching in to help make the cold weather shelter successful this season.

  • Host churches, restaurants, businesses, civic organizations and individuals provided approximately 12,000 meals.
  • Clothing, snacks and water were donated during the season to help the homeless individuals who sought shelter.
  • An Augusta Health mobile clinic also provided vaccinations and other preventative care on two occasions for people staying at the cold weather shelter.
  • A high-impact grant awarded through the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge with funding from Ntelos/Lumos allowed WARM to increase occupancy at the shelters this season. The funds allowed WARM to expand operations of the cold weather shelter and partner with Staunton churches for the first time.

Additional outreach and information

WARM continues its outreach to former guests and others in the area who experience homelessness through its ministry which offers transportation, food and water, hygiene products and other necessities.

WARM also operates the Ruth Van Cleve Anderson WARM House for Women & Children year-round, serving the area since 2014.

WARM will celebrate its 10-year anniversary of moving from a volunteer organization to an incorporated 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization this year.

For more information or to donate to WARM, visit warmwaynesboro.org

The Homeless Helpline is available at (540) 213-7347.

Read more

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

