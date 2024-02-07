VMI Football: Danny Rocco adds five to Class of 2024 on February signing day

Second-year VMI coach Danny Rocco announced on Wednesday the additions of five prep players to his 2024 recruiting class.

“Excited to add to our 2024 class today,” Rocco said. “These signees possess the talent and values that align with the Institute and the VMI Football program as a whole. A special thanks to our coaches and support staff for their work during this process.”

Today’s new signees

Anthony Allen – Defensive Back – Richmond, Va. – Richmond Community/Armstrong

Allen began his playing career in the ninth grade, earning all-Metro honors this past year. Despite projecting to be a member of the VMI secondary, Allen totaled 3,207 yards and 38 touchdowns at the quarterback position this past season. A member of the track and field team – which he began competing as a sophomore – Allen qualified for regionals after posting a school-record time of 35.4 in the 300-meter dash.

Kam Johnson – Running Back – Roanoke, Va. – North Cross

A 6-foot, 200 pound running back, Johnson ran for 1,223 yards and 13 TDs last season, helping lead North Cross to their second consecutive VISAA Division II state championship.

Brady Hammonds – Quarterback – Gatlinburg, Tenn. – Gatlinburg-Pittman

A three-sport athlete (football, basketball, baseball), Hammonds will add depth to the quarterback room. Checking in at 6-foot-2, Hammonds threw for over 2,300 yards and had 35 touchdowns in the air with just six interceptions.

Anthony Harris – Wide Receiver/Defensive Back – Amelia Court House, Va. – Amelia

Harris should bring some size to the Keydet receiving corps, as he stands 6-foot-2 and saw action at both receiver and corner for Amelia. Also a member of the Amelia basketball squad, Harris was named first-team All-District at receiver and second team all-region.

Ethen Horne – Wide Receiver – Stafford, Va. – Colonial Forge

Horne was named All-Region second-team All-Purpose. In the first round of the playoffs, Horne rushed for 87 yards and a score while receiving for 106 yards and two touchdowns.