Sports

Virginia transfer QB Brennan Armstrong planning visits to Oklahoma State, Wisconsin

Chris Graham
Published:
brennan armstrong
Photo: UVA Athletics

Soon-to-be former Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong is planning visits to Oklahoma State and Wisconsin, according to a report from On3Sports.

Armstrong, the three-year starter at QB at Virginia, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 1.

Armstrong passed for 4,449 yards, 31 TDs, 10 INTs and a 156.4 passer rating in 2021 in former offensive coordinator Robert Anae’s Air Raid, but Anae’s replacement at OC, Des Kitching, brought in a pro-style offense that never clicked with anybody on the Virginia roster, including Armstrong.

In 2022, Armstrong passed for 2,220 yards and seven TDs, with 12 INTs and a 109.4 passer rating.

His completion percentage also dropped more than 10 points, from 65.2 percent in 2021 to 54.7 percent in 2022.

After averaging 404.5 yards per game through the air in 2021, Armstrong had just one game over 300 yards in 2022, passing for 313 yards in Virginia’s 34-17 loss to Louisville on Oct. 8.

Both Oklahoma State and Wisconsin will have openings at QB next year.

Spencer Sanders, a four-year starter at OK State who passed for 9,553 yards and 67 TDs in his career, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5.

Graham Mertz, a three-year starter at Wisconsin who passed for 5,405 yards and 38 TDs in his time in Madison, put his name into the portal on Dec. 4.

