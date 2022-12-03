Virginia State Police trooper avoids injuries after being dragged three miles on I-295

An unbelievable story out of Henrico County – a Virginia State Police trooper was dragged by a fleeing suspect in an SUV for three miles on I-295 at speeds of up to 115 mph before the SUV crashed into two tractor-trailers, and the trooper suffered only minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The 38-year-old suspect fled the scene of the accident near the Creighton Road exit. He was apprehended at 6:18 p.m. near Cold Harbor Road, according to State Police.

The episode began at 4:08 p.m. when the trooper observed a 2021 Mazda CX-30 SUV speeding as it traveled south on I-295 in Henrico County.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and the SUV pulled off onto the shoulder at the 37-mile marker.

The traffic stop was for 97 mph in the 70-posted zone.

The trooper approached the SUV on the passenger side, but the driver sped off at a high rate of speed, which caused the passenger side door to close on the trooper.

A handgun was recovered from inside the SUV.