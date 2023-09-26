Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Virginia State Police suspend search for driver in New Kent County pursuit
Police, Virginia

Virginia State Police suspend search for driver in New Kent County pursuit

Chris Graham
Published date:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police has suspended the search for a man who led police on a pursuit on Interstate 64 in New Kent County on Tuesday.

At approximately 10:15 a.m., a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver 2016 BMW SUV driving eastbound on I-64 around the 220-mile marker in New Kent County for having an expired registration as well as impeding the flow of traffic on the interstate.

The driver then took the exit ramp at the 220-mile marker and headed back eastbound at a high rate of speed. The driver disregarded the trooper’s activated lights and sirens, and a pursuit was initiated.

The driver eventually lost control and crashed on the eastbound I-64 Exit 205 ramp near New Kent Highway, where the subject then took off on foot.

Virginia State Police, the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office and the Henrico Police Department have suspended the search in the area. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cellphone or email [email protected].

This incident remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Augusta County judge approves bond for man accused of killing vet’s service dog
2 Scott Seaton continues to push animal control issue in Augusta County
3 Augusta County, beginning Oct. 1, will be putting a price on government transparency
4 Powerball jackpot increases to $835 million for Wednesday drawing
5 Tony Elliott continues to push Tony Muskett as his QB1, despite the obvious

Latest News

shelter dog
Local, Politics

Scott Seaton continues to push animal control issue in Augusta County

Chris Graham
uva football
Sports

Game Notes: Boston College looks to get back on track with UVA coming to town

Scott Ratcliffe

Virginia’s best chance of tasting victory in 2023 might be this Saturday afternoon in Chestnut Hill, where the 0-4 Cavaliers will square off against 1-3 Boston College (2 p.m., The CW).

tony muskett
Sports

Tony Elliott continues to push Tony Muskett as his QB1, despite the obvious

Chris Graham

Tony Elliott continues to insist that Tony Muskett is “getting better,” and is listing the FCS transfer with one start and three quarters and change of live-game reps at UVA as QB1 on the depth chart.

acc
Sports

ACC Football Week 5: Schedule, news and notes, betting lines for weekend

Chris Graham
uva baseball
Sports

UVA Baseball: Andrew Behnam hired to serve as director of sports performance

Chris Graham
albemarle county
Local, Politics

Albemarle County launches community survey to gauge effectiveness of local government

Chris Graham
Economy, U.S. & World

On the stock market: Mention of AI nearly doubles prices for companies  

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy