Virginia State Police marks graduation of 34 from 138th Basic Session training
The Virginia State Police marked the graduation of 34 members of its 138th Basic Session training on Friday.
The eight-week session included more than 300 hours of classroom and field instruction in nearly 50 different subjects, including defensive tactics, cultural diversity, bias-free and community relations, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival and crisis management.
The Accelerated Lateral Entry Program only accepts pre-certified Virginia law enforcement officers. Each candidate for trooper must have been in good standing with their former law enforcement employer and underwent an extensive background investigative and testing process.
After graduation, the graduates will return to the Academy for three weeks of hands-on training before heading to their assigned area, where each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a field training officer learning his or her new patrol area.
VSP is currently hiring for 2023 Basic Session Academy classes. Those interested in joining the ranks of the Virginia State Police are encouraged to visit www.vatrooper.com for more information.
138th Basic Session graduates
Name/Assignment
Shadrack Kwasi Arko, Prince William
Zachary Michael Bishop, Henrico
Boreika ShaRayn Burwell, Roanoke
Kelsie Amanda Cobb, Accomack
Christopher Michael Combs, Wythe
Stephen Troy Comer, Halifax
Robert Allen Dudley, Highland
Cristian Adolfo Durham, Stafford
Brittney Nicole Dye, Fairfax
Timothy Jarrell Fellows, Hampton
Jerry Shane Fuller, Bland
Samuel William Good III, Rockingham
Norman Eugene Gray Jr., Charles City
Andre Michael Johnson, Prince William
Joshua Louis Johnson, Henrico
Johnathan David Lackey, Bland
Jacob H. Logan, Franklin
Dalton Shayne Marshall, Wythe
Brian K. Misener, Accomack
Codee Lee Postell, Sussex
Greggory K. Reynolds, Giles
Kyle David Rose, Virginia Beach
Troy Malcolm Shelton, Orange
Christopher W. Shively, Roanoke
James Irwin Shutt III, Prince George
Matthew Savino Spinosa, Prince William
Bryce Michael Steele, Southampton
Brandon Trevon Taylor, Clarke
Joey Barnett Throckmorton, Charlotte
Kevin Scot Tully, James City
Goran Vukovic, Botetourt
Trenzas D. Whitley, Henrico
Garrison Douglas Wright, Rockingham
James Robert Wright, Bath