Virginia State Police marks graduation of 34 from 138th Basic Session training

The Virginia State Police marked the graduation of 34 members of its 138th Basic Session training on Friday.

The eight-week session included more than 300 hours of classroom and field instruction in nearly 50 different subjects, including defensive tactics, cultural diversity, bias-free and community relations, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival and crisis management.

The Accelerated Lateral Entry Program only accepts pre-certified Virginia law enforcement officers. Each candidate for trooper must have been in good standing with their former law enforcement employer and underwent an extensive background investigative and testing process.

After graduation, the graduates will return to the Academy for three weeks of hands-on training before heading to their assigned area, where each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a field training officer learning his or her new patrol area.

VSP is currently hiring for 2023 Basic Session Academy classes. Those interested in joining the ranks of the Virginia State Police are encouraged to visit www.vatrooper.com for more information.

138th Basic Session graduates

Name/Assignment

Shadrack Kwasi Arko, Prince William

Zachary Michael Bishop, Henrico

Boreika ShaRayn Burwell, Roanoke

Kelsie Amanda Cobb, Accomack

Christopher Michael Combs, Wythe

Stephen Troy Comer, Halifax

Robert Allen Dudley, Highland

Cristian Adolfo Durham, Stafford

Brittney Nicole Dye, Fairfax

Timothy Jarrell Fellows, Hampton

Jerry Shane Fuller, Bland

Samuel William Good III, Rockingham

Norman Eugene Gray Jr., Charles City

Andre Michael Johnson, Prince William

Joshua Louis Johnson, Henrico

Johnathan David Lackey, Bland

Jacob H. Logan, Franklin

Dalton Shayne Marshall, Wythe

Brian K. Misener, Accomack

Codee Lee Postell, Sussex

Greggory K. Reynolds, Giles

Kyle David Rose, Virginia Beach

Troy Malcolm Shelton, Orange

Christopher W. Shively, Roanoke

James Irwin Shutt III, Prince George

Matthew Savino Spinosa, Prince William

Bryce Michael Steele, Southampton

Brandon Trevon Taylor, Clarke

Joey Barnett Throckmorton, Charlotte

Kevin Scot Tully, James City

Goran Vukovic, Botetourt

Trenzas D. Whitley, Henrico

Garrison Douglas Wright, Rockingham

James Robert Wright, Bath