Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia pulls away late wins 68 59 win unc to advance to acc tournament semifinals
Sports

Virginia pulls away late, wins 68-59 win UNC to advance to ACC Tournament semifinals

Chris Graham
Published:
kadin shedrick
Photo: ACC/Jaylynn Nash

North Carolina cut a 10-point deficit to two with 1:59 to go. Virginia closed the Heels’ NCAA Tournament hopes with defense and free throws.

The second-seeded Cavaliers forced six straight UNC misses, and went 9-of-10 at the line, putting away the preseason #1, 68-59, in an ACC Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday.

And by putting away, this is it as far as the hopes for Carolina (20-13) to get an invite to the Big Dance.

The UVA win avenges a 71-63 loss in Chapel Hill two weeks ago that had kept UNC’s slim hopes alive, and was also an important turning point for the ‘Hoos.

Coach Tony Bennett talked after that loss about liking the effort that he saw from his team in the second half of the loss in the Dean Dome, and that effort seems to have carried over since.

Virginia (24-6) led by as many as eight in the first half, but UNC closed to within one, at 25-24, at the half.

The Cavaliers never trailed in the second half, and got the lead to 10, at 51-41, on a Kihei Clark jumper with 9:10 to go.

As can happen, the Virginia offense hit a lull. UVA missed seven of its eight shots from the field over the next six minutes as Carolina crept closer.

An RJ Davis and-one with 1:59 on the clock got Carolina to within two, at 57-55.

It was here that free-throw shooting, which has been problematic for Virginia the past four weeks, took center stage.

Clark hit both ends of a one-and-one to get the lead back to four, and then after a Puff Johnson missed three, Jayden Gardner, who had 17 points and 10 boards on the night, made both ends of another one-and-one, to get the lead to six.

Caleb Love, who had 11 points for UNC on 3-of-15 shooting from the floor, missed a wild three with 1:13 to go.

Gardner went 1-of-2 at the line to get the lead to seven.

Another Carolina miss, this one by RJ Davis, who had carried the Heels all night, with a game-high 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting, sent Clark back to the line, and the fifth-year point guard sank both ends to get the lead to 64-55 with 51 seconds left.

Kadin Shedrick’s fifth block of the night, on a Davis layup attempt, led to a runout that Shedrick finished with a vicious dunk with 27 seconds left.

Shedrick, who hadn’t gotten in the past two Virginia games, got 19 minutes off the bench with the starting center, Ben Vander Plas, now out for the season with a broken right hand that he sustained in practice on Wednesday.

Shedrick had four points and five blocked shots.

Reece Beekman had 15 points and five assists, and Armaan Franklin had 14 points for the ‘Hoos, who shot 49.0 percent from the floor, 58.3 percent in the second half.

Armando Bacot, UNC’s first-team All-ACC center, had just four points and three rebounds in 21 minutes, as he tried to play through an ankle injury he sustained in Carolina’s 85-61 win over Boston College on Wednesday.

Box score

uva unc box

Highlights

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

kadin shedrick
Sports

Virginia tops UNC in road game at the ACC Tournament: Five observations

Chris Graham
Culture, Local

‘We’re telling a real story:’ ShenanArts presents ‘The Sound of Music’

Rebecca Barnabi

The cheerful music, the sweeping landscape, the love between a woman and a man. "The Sound of Music" comes to ShenanArts.

George Mason
Sports

George Mason’s season ends with 82-54 loss to Saint Louis in A-10 quarters

Chris Graham

Fifth-seeded George Mason fell to #4 seed Saint Louis, 82-54, Thursday afternoon in the A-10 Tournament quarterfinals.

ben vander plas
Sports

Virginia grad senior Ben Vander Plas out for the season with fractured right hand

Chris Graham
police
Virginia

Richmond Police identify three victims in three separate homicide cases

Crystal Graham
kyle filipowski
Sports

Pair of 12-0 runs pushes Duke past Pitt: Blue Devils advance to ACC Tournament semis

Chris Graham
Augusta County community survey
Local

Augusta County survey: Residents satisfied with life, support cameras for sheriff’s deputies

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy