news virginia men face lengthy prison time in string of 7 eleven armed robberies
Virginia

Virginia men face lengthy prison time in string of 7-Eleven armed robberies

Chris Graham
Published:
prison jail
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

Two Virginia men pleaded guilty this week to their roles in a series of armed robberies of 7-Elevens in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach in 2019.

Deric Breon Simons, 23, of Chesapeake, Ronald Lee Brookins, Jr., 22, of Suffolk, and a third man, Michael Moore, then 18, robbed five 7-Elevens in a five-hour span on July 24 and into the early-morning hours of July 25 in 2019, according to court documents.

An armed customer at the fifth robbery scene shot and killed Moore and wounded Brookins, according to published reports.

Brookins was taken to a local hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

Simons and Brookins are scheduled to be sentenced on June 1. They both face a mandatory minimum of 21 years in prison.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

